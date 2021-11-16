Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDSFF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Exceed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Exceed

Exceed Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates under the Xidelong brand name. The company was founded in by Shui Pan Lin in September 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

