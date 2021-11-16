First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Update

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. First Resource Bank has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank operates as a community bank. It offers consumer products, such as deposits, including interest checking, money market, certificates of deposit, loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loan, residential construction, overdraft protection and installment loans.

