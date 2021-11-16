First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Update

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. First Resource Bank has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.
About First Resource Bank
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.