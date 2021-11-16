$53.48 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce sales of $53.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $187.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.51 million to $187.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.36 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $304.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. 80,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,059. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

