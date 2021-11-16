$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $72.30 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $285.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.40 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

