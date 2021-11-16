Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.34). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04.

GMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 1,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

