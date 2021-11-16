Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,961.59. 20,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,640.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

