Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 206,349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,349 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,498. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

