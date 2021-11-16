Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 298,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467,420. The company has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

