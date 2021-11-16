Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $145,265,165. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.