Corsicana & Co. Sells 160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4,251.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 92,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,451. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

