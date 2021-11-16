Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.
Shares of ENSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
About Enservco
