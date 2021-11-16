Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

