VeraBank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.92. 9,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

