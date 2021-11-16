Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 36,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.