Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 10,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

