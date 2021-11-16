IMS Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,405.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,435.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,310.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

