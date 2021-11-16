Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

ADIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price objective on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

