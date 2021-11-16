IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

IDYA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

