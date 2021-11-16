$124.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce sales of $124.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.37 million and the lowest is $124.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BDN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 40,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.