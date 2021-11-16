Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 7.6% Higher

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 1,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The company has a market cap of $990.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.