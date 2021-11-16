Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.41

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 10444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.