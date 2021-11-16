Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.08

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 488461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Macy's alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.