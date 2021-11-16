Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 106,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.