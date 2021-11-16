Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.73

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.73 and last traded at C$54.45, with a volume of 234440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.51. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

