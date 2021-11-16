Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 86.3% in October

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the October 14th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

