Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the October 14th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWSRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

