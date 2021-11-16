CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 83,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.