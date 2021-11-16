CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLPHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 83,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79.
CLP Company Profile
