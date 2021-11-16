Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

