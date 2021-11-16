Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

