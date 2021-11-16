ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,532,000. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. 207,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,919,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

