Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 246 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,191. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.