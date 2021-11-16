Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Angi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Angi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Angi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 27,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,769. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

