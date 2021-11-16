MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 4,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.