MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 4,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.