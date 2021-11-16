Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $571.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.94 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

AZUL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Azul by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

