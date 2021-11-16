Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

API stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,036. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Agora has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agora stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.