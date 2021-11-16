Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,634. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

