Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,824.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,536. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,241.38 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,840.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,683.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

