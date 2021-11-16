Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,721. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

