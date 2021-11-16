Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,913 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

