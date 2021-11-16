SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 4.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $54,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of GNR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

