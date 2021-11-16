Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avalara by 777.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avalara by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.98. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.68 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.12.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,653 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.