Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $343.41. 360,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,755,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.45. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,190,514 shares of company stock worth $767,977,606 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

