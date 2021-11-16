CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 643.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,154 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.10% of C3.ai worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 83,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,012. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,528 shares of company stock valued at $66,088,868 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

