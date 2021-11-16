MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MariMed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MariMed stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 2,135,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,647. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on MariMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

