Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,548.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

