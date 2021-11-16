Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.18. Exelixis also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 23,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,597. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

