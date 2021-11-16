Tierion Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

