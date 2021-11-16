Lanceria Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $488,974.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.92 or 1.00036871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07057017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,001,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

