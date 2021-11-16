Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GMTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

