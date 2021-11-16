Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 8,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.
About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
