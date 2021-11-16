Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 8,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.