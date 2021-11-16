$0.33 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 68,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

